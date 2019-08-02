(Pixabay image)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Things have cooled down slightly since yesterday, and there’s chances of showers throughout the area

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: Skies are mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A high of 29 with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with potential showers this evening. A low of 14.

In Vernon: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high is 29 with 63 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14.

In Penticton: Increasing cloudiness early this morning with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. The high is 30 with 63 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds with skies clearing in the late evening. Low 14.

In Salmon Arm: Clouds are moving in early this morning, and a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. A high of 26 with 86 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the early evening. Fewer clouds towards midnight. Low 14.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
