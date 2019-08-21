Kal Beach, Coldstream. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press Media)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

Across the Okanagan, weather is not expected to break 30 C

Across the Okanagan there is a chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon and a 40 per cent of showers.

Penticton: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Today is a high of 28 C.

Kelowna: Today will have clouds and sun with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon with a similar chance of thunderstorms as Penticton. Later tonight, there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers that will clear around midnight.

Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm late in the afternoon. There is a high of 28 C and a low of 13 C.

Salmon Arm: High of 27 C and low of 13 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms.

READ MORE: Council votes to shut down Airport Inn, owner says he will appeal decision

READ MORE: One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

Previous story
Federal Court approves settlement agreement for Indian day schools
Next story
B.C. man quits six-figure job to pursue comedy

Just Posted

Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna bigger and better

The end of summer festival returns to King Stadium Aug. 31

Lake Country adopts road safety policy

The policy is meant to influence planning and implementation

B.C. man quits six-figure job to pursue comedy

Comedian Alex Mackenzie brings An Experiment Called Life to Okanagan stage at comedy festival

U16 B.C. fastpitch champions had Kelowna help

Kelowna’s Ryley Binne is part of the White Rock Renegades who won nationals last week

Prospects look to crack squad in West Kelowna Warriors pre-season action

The Warriors start the pre-season Wednesday night against the Penticton Vees

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Administrative error has led to more court time being used up in Penticton

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

Aug. 16 crash under investigation by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

It’s all gravy: Popular Kamloops poutinerie truck recovered

The Frenchies Poutinerie food truck was stolen back in July

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

Most Read