Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

Across the Okanagan, weather is not expected to break 30 C

Across the Okanagan there is a chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon and a 40 per cent of showers.

Penticton: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Today is a high of 28 C.

Kelowna: Today will have clouds and sun with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon with a similar chance of thunderstorms as Penticton. Later tonight, there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers that will clear around midnight.

Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm late in the afternoon. There is a high of 28 C and a low of 13 C.

Salmon Arm: High of 27 C and low of 13 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms.

