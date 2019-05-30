Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Possible thunderstorms; high of 30 C

Possible showers and thunderstorms are expected for most of the Okanagan, as temperatures sit around 30 C across the valley. The UV index will be “very high” so be sure to slather on some sunscreen.

In Penticton: A mix of sun and clouds are forecasted this afternoon with a high of 30 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon as well with a risk of thunderstorms. Things should clear up near midnight.

In Kelowna: Mostly sun projected throughout Thursday with a high of 30 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of some showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. The UV index is expected to reach 8, or very high.

In Vernon: Sunny this morning with a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. It may be hazy out, but the mercury is expected to reach a high of 30 C, the UV index will sit our 7 or higher.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud is expected today with a high of 30 C. Showers are a possibility with a risk of thunderstorms.

Parts of the Okanagan are expected to reach as high as 30 C.

Fact of the day: On May 30, 1964, the Beatles’ Love Me Do single goes #1 in the United States and their song Cry for a Shadow hits #1 spot in Australia.

