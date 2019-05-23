Environment Canada calls for rainy weather for the weekend. Photo: Keili Bartlett

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

A possible thunderstorm may be rolling into the Okanagan for the next few days.

Environment Canada is also forecasting heavy rain and clouds, as Thursday’s rain has already started as of 7 a.m. The storm is expected to continue through to Friday and Saturday, and fade out at the start of next week.

A special weather statement is in effect for most of the Okanagan. The extended period of rain could lead to localized flash floods and landslides, and is expected starting Thursday night.

Areas in the North, South and Central Okanagan affected by the storms could see high amounts of rain up to 30 millimetres.

Check here for updates.

In Penticton: Thunderstorm risk continuing through the day. High of 24 C with 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day.

In Kelowna: High of 24 C forecasted during the thunderstorm risk. Sixty per cent chance of showers continuing through the day and into the start of the weekend.

In Vernon: Sixty per cent chance of showers with the risk of the thunderstorm. High of 24 C.

In Salmon Arm: High of 23 C, 60 per cent chance of showers with the thunderstorm risk starting in the afternoon.

