Environment Canada is calling for another wet day in the Okanagan. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Keep your umbrellas and rain boots out for the next couple days, Environment Canada is calling for rain.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Periods of rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 8 C.

Vernon: Periods of rain — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and again after midnight. Low 9 C.

Penticton: A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Periods of rain — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.

Tonight: Periods of rain ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend, so keep your rain gear handy just in case.

Video of the day: Armstrong city hall turns 100

Quote of the day: “Silence is the sleep that nourishes wisdom.” – Francis Bacon

Be sure to tag us on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Boating safety tips ahead of May long weekend

Related: June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire evacuation alerts rescinded in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Dogs of Kelowna: Eddie

Meet Eddie, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

Boating safety tips ahead of May long weekend

Kelowna Yacht Club encourages boat renters to get their boater examination course

Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

30-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody for connection to a May 6 incident

New condo development announced for Kelowna’s Pandosy Village

The Southgate development at 2627 Gore St. will include 19 units

Injured hiker rescued from Knox Mountain Park had lost consciousness: RCMP

Young woman loses consciousness at shoreline of Okanagan Lake, carried out by emergency responders

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Wildfire evacuation alerts rescinded in the South Okanagan

The Richter Creek wildfire is now 100 per cent contained

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

Rain doesn’t dampen May Day spirits

The 71st Lavington May Day was held indoors for the first time since 1994

Burned Falkland forest on the mend

Natural Resource District staff , Tolko Industries Ltd and Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.

Museum Week celebrates North Okanagan history

Vernon museum is showcasing historic women from Vernon

Most Read