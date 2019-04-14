Risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast for much of the Okanagan and Shuswap. (File photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Risk of thunderstorms forecast for much of the region

Dark clouds are bringing rain and possibly thunder and lightning to the Okanagan and Shuswap

A weather front is bringing dark clouds with a chance of rain to the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada reports a chance of showers across the entire region and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the Central and North Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

A mainly cloudy day with a chance of showers is forecast for Penticton with temperatures expected to reach 11 C.

A daytime high of 11 C is also expected for Kelowna where there is a 40 per cent chance of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

A late-afternoon thunderstorm and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also expected in Vernon.

In Salmon Arm, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm extending from the late afternoon into the early evening.

