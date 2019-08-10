Your forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Cover your dog’s ears, we could be in for a long day (and night) of severe thunderstorms. Environment Canada reminds us that the heavy downpours that often come with intense thunderstorms can cause water pooling on roads, and “when fire roars, go indoors!”

There is also an air quality alert: the Smoky Skies bulletin has been expanded to the entire southeastern BC Interior. The change in weather today is likely to move smoke from the Eagle Bluff fire near Oliver to further reaches.

In Kelowna: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain this morning, followed by showers and a few thunderstorms in the late morning hours. There’s a risk of severe thunderstorm this afternoon. The high is 28 C with 76 per cent humidity.

Tonight: More showers and thunderstorms, and more risk of severe thunderstorms this evening. About 15 mm of rain and a low of 16 C.

In Vernon: Cloudy skies wit ha 30 per cent chance of rain this morning. A few thunderstorms will roll in late this morning, with risk of more severe thunder this afternoon. Your high is 28 C with 59 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Showers and potentially severe thunderstorms this evening. Expect 15 mm of rain. Low 16 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Thunderstorms roll in towards late morning, and the afternoon could see severe thunderstorms. Local smoke is still in the air. The high is 29 C with 69 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A risk of severe thunderstorms in the evening. Low 18 C.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud this morning, becoming overcast just before noon with 60 per cent chance of showers and thunder this afternoon. A high of 28 C with 95 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Showers, with thunderstorms going from about 6 p.m. onward. Low 16 C.

Wildfire Update:

Winds have begun to push the Eagle Bluff fire north for the first time – in the direction of communities. That said, the fire didn’t show much growth yesterday and crews have been busy doing planned ignitions.

Read More: Wind pushes Eagle Bluff wildfire north

