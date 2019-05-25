Environment Canada calls for one last day of rain and thunderstorms before a sunny streak starting Sunday. Photo: Keili Bartlett

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada forecasts thunder, cloud and rain for one more day

A severe thunderstorm watch is back on for most of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain and storms throughout the day in Central, North and South Okanagan. The thunderstorm storm is expected end late Saturday before the sun returns to some parts of the Okanagan for a stretch starting Sunday.

Updates on the thunderstorm watch can be found here.

In Penticton: Mostly clouds through the day with 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the evening. Thunderstorm risk continuing through to the evening. High of 19 C. Clouds expected to continue through to Sunday.

In Kelowna: Showers expected through the day, and risk of thunderstorms coming in the late evening. Showers expected to end before Sunday. High of 17 C.

In Vernon: Showers mixed with the thunderstorm expected through the day and evening. Clouds and showers clearing up before Sunday. High of 17 C.

In Salmon Arm: Showers with a smaller risk of thunderstorms expected by Environment Canada. Salmon Arm is not included in the severe thunderstorm watch. Thirty per cent chance of showers through the day, clearing up before the sun’s return on Sunday. High of 19 C.

Fact of the day: Honey bees must gather nectar from two million flowers to make one pound of honey.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

Just Posted

Lake Country joins celebration of local government professionals

The district joined communities across the province by planting a new tree

Kootnekoff: Nervous about random drug testing?

Are you an employer with workers performing safety sensitive activities, but without… Continue reading

PPC leader wants to appeal to voters’ intelligence

Maxine Bernier says his right-wing populist political movement differs from that of U.S. President Donald Trump and other similar European leaders

Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

Over 2,500 residences and businesses in Lake Country and Kelowna remain under boil water notice

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

Most Read