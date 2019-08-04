Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

The remainder of the August long weekend and much of the following week are expected to be bathed in summer sun.
According to Environment Canada’s forecast for Sunday, Aug. 4, the temperature is expected to reach 29C in Salmon Arm.
The Vernon area is expected to enjoy a daytime high temperature of 30C with 20 km/h winds blowing north beginning at around noon.
Kelowna can also expect a high temperature of around 30C with winds beginning near noon and then slackening off in the evening.
Penticton’s high will be 30C with the temperature climbing even higher elsewhere in the South Okanagan.
The weather is expected to stay clear for the week region-wide bringing temperatures as high as 35C to some parts of the Okanagan-Shuswap. The Salmon Arm area can expect a chance of showers on Friday; a strong possibility of rain is forecasted region-wide on Saturday, Aug. 10.
