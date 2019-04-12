Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud precedes rainy weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy weekend

There will be some glorious moments to bask in the sun today and you should soak them all in because we are headed toward a cloudy weekend. That and more ahead.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton the cloud will clear through the day and temeperatures are expected to reach a high of 15 C.

In Kelowna the clouds will be parting and There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature should be around 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly sunny today with fog patches dissipating this morning. The high temperature is expected to be 14 C.

In Vernon there will be some cloud but it’s going to clear through the day and the temperature should be around 15 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 2 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is in the weekend forecast.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

