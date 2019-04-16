Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton conditions will be mainly sunny and there will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a high temperature of 13 C.

In Kelowna it will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 15 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon then there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 15 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high temperature of 12 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 2 C, so don’t plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? There will be sun, showers and clouds throughout the week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos families support hockey assistance program after criticism
Next story
U.S. substitute teacher downed vodka, endangered kids: police

Just Posted

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

Kelowna man arrested for robbery

The 23 year old man appeared in court Monday April 14.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

Garret Scatterty releases Jack of Hearts after 3 years

‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Okanagan Collaboration Challenge blindly pairs up songwriters

Applications sought from musicians who are up to the challenge

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

‘Salmon Arm remains a special place’

MP Mel Arnold responds to hometown shooting

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed for an unfolding incident

Most Read