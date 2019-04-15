Little Mountain trails. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it will be mainly sunny and there will be a high temperature of 13 C.

In Kelowna there will be a mix of sun and cloud 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. The high temperature will be 12 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high temperature of 12 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 0 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is in the forecast, too.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.K. proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children

Just Posted

Lake Country family fundraises for Cops for Kids after receiving help for premature baby

The Wiebe family needed help, they got it, and now they’re giving back

Money seized from crime operations directed at Kelowna program

The Kelowna program is called STOP— Stop Taking it out on your Partner

Ballet Kelowna closes season with Spring

Spring will be presented May 3 and 4

Highway 97: Near Summerland now open to single lane alternating

A collision between a semi truck and a car caused the highway to close this evening

UPDATE: 25-year-old man in custody following shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was one of two men shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14.

Video: Virtual tour of the David E. Kampe tower

The Penticton Regional Hospital hosted an open house in the new tower on April 13

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

Video: Deeper learning through ‘clowning around’

Naramata Centre Society partnering with Inspire Circus to offer Circus and Acro Discovery Camp

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Okanagan theft victim thanks community for kindness

Vernon woman had purse and cell phone stolen from locked vehicle after window smashed in

100 Homes Penticton hosts upcoming speaker series about homelessness and housing

The organization has invited renowned homelessness and housing expert Iain de Jong to present

Most Read