Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun makes way for rain clouds

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Tesla gears up for fully self-driving cars amid skepticism https://t.co/eDvZFNZmwc — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 22, 2019

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be a mainly cloudy day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in teh afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 18 C.

In Kelowna expect conditions to be cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature is expected to be 18 C.

In Salmon Arm it will become cloudy this morning with 60 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 16 C.

In Vernon it will become cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 18 C.

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings https://t.co/elupTWQTUz — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 22, 2019

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 10 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Tuesday is shaping up to be rainy and grey, but conditions really improve mid-week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche https://t.co/VfzlGultPV — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 22, 2019

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.