(Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Though Tuesday was off to a chilly start, expect sun throughout the Okanagan the rest of the day with a high of 15 C everywhere.

Here’s today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Vernon:

Sunny this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high of 15 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 4 C.

Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high 15. Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low of 4 C overnight.

Penticton: Sunny, with a mix of sun and cloud around noon. High of 15 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 4 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny and will also see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 15 C. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Enjoy the sun today because Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Video of the day: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre:

Related: Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Sri Lanka lifts social media ban imposed after Easter blasts
Next story
Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

Just Posted

Kelowna’s top cop predicts crime could get worse before it gets better in the city

Insp. Brent Mundle says without more treatment for drug addicts, crime will increase

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre to reconfigure former Sears space

Part of the now vacant store will be demolished to create more parking and two more stores

Kelowna city council hikes infrastructure levy in 2019 budget

Controversial levy now accounts for 2.27 per cent of the planned 4.1 per cent tax hike

Truck 59 Cider opens for season

The cidery will open for season by hosting the third annual Okanagan Cider Festival

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

Story of Thailand cave boys coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Kootnekoff: Easter Weekend and Statutory Holiday Pay in B.C.

Following the Easter long weekend, some employees may be receiving a little… Continue reading

Most Read