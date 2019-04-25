Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

Sunny outlook for weather today across the Okanagan. (Photo: Contributed)

It’ll be mainly sunny today throughout the Okanagan but expect some showers tonight.

Here’s the weather for Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Vernon: Mainly sunny with a high of 18 C. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. There is a low plus 5 tonight.

Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 18 C. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. UV index 7 or high. There is a low plus 5 tonight.

Penticton: Mainly sunny with a high of 19 C and wind is also expected north 20 km/h near noon. UV index 6 or high. Tonight has a low of 7 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high 16 and UV index 6, or high. Tonight, expect a low of 5 C.

Tonight: It will be mainly cloudy throughout the Okanagan with a 30 per cent chance of showers everywhere except Salmon Arm, who has 40 per cent chance of showers tonight.

