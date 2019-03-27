Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

It’s time to take out the sunnies.

Sunny skies with a chance of clouds are expected weather for this week, according to Environment Canada.

Kelowna:

Today’s forecast: Mainly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 13 C.

Tonight: Will be clear with a low of 0 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a mix of clouds starting on Sunday.

READ MORE: Snowman pops up on Vegas Strip as city sees rare winter weather

Penticton:

Today’s forecast: Sunny skies with a high of 13 C.

Tonight: A few clouds with increasing cloudiness late in the night with a 60 per cent chance of rain in Osoyoos overnight and a low of -3 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a chance of showers on Thursday and a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend.

READ MORE: Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Vernon:

Today’s forecast: Sunny with a mix of clouds and a high of 13 C.

Tonight: Will be clean with a low of 0 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Sunny with clouds expected on the weekend.

Salmon Arm:

Today’s forecast: Is different from region with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries expected this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11 C.

Tonight: Will be clear with a low of 1 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a mix of sun and cloud starting on Sunday.

Don’t forget to send us your best photos from this week, tag us with #yourkelowna or tag our social media pages.

READ MORE: Growing algae bloom in Arabian Sea tied to climate change

READ MORE: Weather played role in fatal plane crash near Revelstoke

Video of the day:

Batman jumped out of his Batmobile to assist officers during a police incident in downtown Kelowna last weekend.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD
Next story
Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Largest and closest fires to Kelowna in 2018 were man-made

Kelowna Fire Department still pushing FireSmart

Small loss for Kelowna bee farmer due to cold snap

Bob Chisholm, with Brainy Bee in Kelowna, said he’s lost about 20 per cent of his bees

Downtown Kelowna businesses vandalized and damaged

Kelly O’Bryans, CIBC, and Karmyc Bazaar were damaged this past weekend

Kelowna RCMP arrest man carrying a knife

RCMP responded to calls at residence on Springfield Road around 12 p.m.

Behind the wheel: Taxi driving as a career

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

DeHart: Auto Express speeds up insurance renewal process

Maxine DeHart offers the latest in Central Okanagan business happenings.

Salmon Arm dog killed by coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

South Okanagan woman who once lost everything finds her passion in giving back

Woman is overwhelmed by the kindness of others as she collects items for those in need

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Most Read