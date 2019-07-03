Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

You’ll need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight:: Overcast. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Overcast. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 27 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 27 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Low 15 C.

Enjoy the sun today because Environment Canada is calling for rain for the next few days across the Okanagan.

