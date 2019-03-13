Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine on the way today

In Kelowna, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C.

The sun will break through the clouds this week in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: It’s going to be sunny with a high of 7 C with cloudiness overnight and a low of 4 C.

In Penticton: It’s the exact same as the Central Okanagan’s, with sunshine and a high of 7 C.

In Vernon: Here comes the sun, with a high of 7 C.

In Salmon Arm: The Shuswap won’t be quite as warm today, with a high of 5 C, but sunshine is expected.

Tonight: Low’s of 4 C are expected around the Okanagan Valley. The Shuswap will remain cooler in the night with a low of -6 C.

This week: Sunny skies are predicted everywhere for the remainder of this week.

Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect. Slippery sections have been reported along the Coquihalla this morning and on Highway 97 A between Vernon and Salmon Arm, according to DriveBC.

Story of the day:

A Kelowna couple saved dogs from being slaughtered for meat.

View this post on Instagram

“They have lived in wire cages that were above ground, they had never seen a ball, they had never touched grass, they were terrified of people which is fair, the only experiences they had were bad, they have seen and been around horrendous torture. So when they saw us they were rightly afraid. But we have three acres, so when they stood in the grass they looked really scared for three minutes and then the minute we turned back around they were rolling around with their faces in the grass, loving it like dogs, not a caged animal.”⁣ More of this story on our website 👉 #yourkelowna⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #instadog #pets #puppies #dogoftheday #adoptdontshop #adopt #rescuedog #dogs #sanctuary #compassion #kindness #korea #southkorea #stopslaughter #sadstory #kelowna #okanagan #spca #rescuepup #rescue

A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on

Read more of this story here.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Trump aide Manafort returning to federal court for another sentencing
Next story
Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Most Read