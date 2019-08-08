Your weather forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019. (BC Wildfire Service)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the heat goes on

Heat spell alerts continue for the Okanagan, as does air quality alert in Penticton

Today’s weather forecast from Environment Canada:

The Southern Interior is on a hot streak, and heat warnings are still in effect in the Okanagan. Best to stay indoors during the mid-30s afternoon heat. Penticton continues to suffer the smoke from the growing Eagle Bluff fire.

In Vernon: It’ll be clear skies and sunny all throughout the day. Your high is 35 C with 50 per cent humidity.

Tonight: The 30-degree weather will continue until sundown. Clear skies and a low of 16 C.

In Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 35 C. Humidity sits at 61 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies with temperatures dropping slightly by 8 p.m. The low is 16 C.

In Penticton: Sunny and clear to start the day with a mix of sun and cloud by 3 p.m. An air quality alert is in effect for the third straight day with wildfire smoke in the air. The high is 35 C with 55 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds that will clear up in the late evening – but the smoke isn’t expected to go anywhere. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with clear skies all day with a high of 32 C. Humidity at 78 per cent.

Tonight: Clear with a low of 13 C.

Wildfire Update:

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver B.C. is 1260 hectares according to the latest estimates by BC Wildfire Services.

Related: Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau pressed to give update on review of Canada’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia
Next story
TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

The talk is being hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration

UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

BC Wildfire says more ground crew and equipment is on the way

“More can be done”: Investments needed to surpress gang violence in Okanagan

Minister of Organized Crime Bill Blair discusses community empowerment after Kelowna visit

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Crown seeks 4 to 6 years for break and enter charge

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘Tis the summer of the earwig, say some Salmon Arm residents

Your ears are safe, but the six-legged critters do like dark, moist places with food nearby

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the heat goes on

Heat spell alerts continue for the Okanagan, as does air quality alert in Penticton

Most Read