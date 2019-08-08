Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the heat goes on

Heat spell alerts continue for the Okanagan, as does air quality alert in Penticton

Today’s weather forecast from Environment Canada:

The Southern Interior is on a hot streak, and heat warnings are still in effect in the Okanagan. Best to stay indoors during the mid-30s afternoon heat. Penticton continues to suffer the smoke from the growing Eagle Bluff fire.

In Vernon: It’ll be clear skies and sunny all throughout the day. Your high is 35 C with 50 per cent humidity.

Tonight: The 30-degree weather will continue until sundown. Clear skies and a low of 16 C.

In Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 35 C. Humidity sits at 61 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies with temperatures dropping slightly by 8 p.m. The low is 16 C.

In Penticton: Sunny and clear to start the day with a mix of sun and cloud by 3 p.m. An air quality alert is in effect for the third straight day with wildfire smoke in the air. The high is 35 C with 55 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds that will clear up in the late evening – but the smoke isn’t expected to go anywhere. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with clear skies all day with a high of 32 C. Humidity at 78 per cent.

Tonight: Clear with a low of 13 C.

Wildfire Update:

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver B.C. is 1260 hectares according to the latest estimates by BC Wildfire Services.

EOC Update: August 7, 2019 8:00pm

Expansion of Evacuation Alert in Electoral Area "C"

