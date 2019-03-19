Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

The sun is here to stay for now, but the retun of clouds at the end of the week may spoil some weekend plans.

Wednesday and Thursday are foreshadowing the return of summer while Friday and Saturday this week could take the Okanagan back to wetter days.

No! I refuse to believe that the sun won't last forever! #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/YZv0z41w3T — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 20, 2019

In Penticton: Highs of 17 C Wednesday after a cool morning to start. Clear skies overnight will lead into clear skies through the day all the way to the start of the weekend. Sunscreen could be an option Wednesday.

In Kelowna: Sticking similar to Penticton, the high on Wednesday in Kelowna is 16 C, with clear skies throughout the week until clouds return this weekend. The nights remain cool in Kelowna with temperatures wavering around 0 C, but no chances of rain until the weekend.

In Vernon: An air quality announcement was made Tuesday evening in Vernon. Reported stagnant winter weather conditions created elevated levels of pollution.

During the day in Vernon, highs of 17 C after a cool night equals clear and sunny skies up until the reported forecast of rain starting on the weekend.

In Salmon Arm: Similar to Kelowna, Salmon Arm will have highs of 16 C but has a 10 per cent chance of seeing some rain. The evening will feel cold, but is scheduled to not drop below 0 C for the rest of the week.

