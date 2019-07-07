Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

Thunder and lightning is in the Sunday forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File photo)

The weekend will finish with rain clouds over the Okanagan-Shuswap region , but the forecast indicates the sun will return early in the coming week.

For Salmon Arm, Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of showers for the morning. A thunderstorm is expected to move through the area beginning at around noon. The thunderstorms are expected to pass through by around midnight leaving a 30 per cent chance of showers for the early morning hours in their wake.

The forecast for the Vernon area calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening.

The strong probability of a thunderstorm also extends south to Kelowna and Penticton. In the South and Central Okanagan, the chance of thunderstorm is expected to dissipate this evening and give way to overnight showers.

Temperatures region-wide are expected to peak in the low 20s.

Monday is expected to bring renewed precipitation with it as well as a chance of further thunder and lightning in the afternoon.

The forecast predicts warm, sunny weather will return to the Okanagan and Shuswap on Tuesday.

