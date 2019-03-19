Spring doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, but Saturday there was already no sign of winter in the hot spot in Canada – as measured at the Pitt Meadows Airport, and people were out enjoying the sunshine. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

Sunshine is expected throughout the Okanagan this week, according to Environment Canada.

Today’s forecast:

In Kelowna: Expect sunshine with a high of 14 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 2 C.

In Penticton: Will have a high of 14 C, with sunny skies also in the forecast. Tonight will have a slightly higher low than Kelowna, predicted at 3 C tonight.

In Vernon: Will have a high of 14 C today with clear skies and a low of 2 C tonight.

In Salmon Arm: Will see sun and a high of 14 C today and a low of 0 C tonight.

This week:

Sunny skies and warm weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week across the Okanagan Valley. The first official day of spring is tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20). The weekend is expected to remain warm but see a mix of sun and clouds across the valley.

Road conditions:

No highway alerts are in effect. A rockslide north of Summerland is still causing traffic delays, as the southbound lane remains closed, according to DriveBC. Slippery roads have been reported at various locations throughout the valley earlier this morning:

  • Watch for slippery sections between Crystal Waters Rd and Madeline Lake Rd for 35.7 km (11 km south of Coldstream to 17 km north of Vernon).
  • Watch for slippery sections between Highway 97 and the end of Highway 97A for 65.6 km (26 km south of Enderby to Sicamous).
  • Watch for slippery sections between Highway 97A and the end of Highway 97B for 14.4 km (Salmon Arm).
  • Watch for slippery sections between Shelter Cove and Highway 97 North for 42.7 km (17 to 60 km east of West Kelowna).

