Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:
In Kelowna: Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C today and will be mainly sunny. It might get windier this afternoon with a low of -1 C this evening and a wind chill of -3 C overnight.
In Penticton: Sunshine will also peak through the clouds with a high of 7 C. Tonight will follow the same forecast as Kelowna with a low of -1 C with a wind chill of -3 C.
In Vernon: Will see a bit of cloud and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach 7 C with a low of -2 C tonight and a wind chill of -4 C overnight.
In Salmon Arm: The Shuswap also follows the warming trend with a high of 7 C. Tonight will see winds up to 15 km/hr with a low of -3 C and a wind chill of -5 C overnight.
This week: The sunshine will continue this week throughout the Okanagan.
Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect.
Story of the day:
On April 20th, Ryan and Chenoa are shaving their heads at Kelowna’s annual Balding for Dollars event.
