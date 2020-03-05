(Submitted photo)

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board budget adopted

Budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $11.69

The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District has adopted its budget for 2020.

The budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $11.69.

John Kurvink, manager of finance with the regional district, said there is no requisition increase from last year’s hospital board budget and the average residential tax burden decreases by around $1.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District tax burden unchanged this year

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

Taxes will account for $6,447,140, transfers from reserves are expected to add $3,935,000, debenture proceeds account for $1,473,000 and other income will contribute $180,000.

Capital grants will account for the largest share of expenses, at $7,864,700. Funding for the patient care tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital will require $1,473,000, debt repayment is $1,635,040 and transfer to reserves is $983,685. The remainder of the expenditures include salaries and honorariums and miscellaneous expenses.

The patient care tower has an overall estimated cost of $117 million, with funding completion scheduled for 2022.

At present, the long-term debt required is $68 million, or 58 per cent of the total cost of the project.

Signature

BC HealthHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Rail Trail closure expand near Vernon

Just Posted

B.C. Lieutenant Governor tours Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna

Janet Austin met with different tech companies and entrepreneurs during tour

Roadwork season on its way to Kelowna

Work is planned for 15 kilometres of road across the city between May and September

Central Bar + Kitchen in Kelowna to double capacity

The local favourite aims to have renovations completed by this summer

Handholding before homicide: Video shows final hours before West Kelowna murder

A video played in court on Thursday showed the hours leading up to Rama Gauravarapu’s murder

UPDATE: Vernon man sentenced 5 years for assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986; has three years credit for time served

UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board budget adopted

Budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $11.69

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

Mystery winner was one number short of $2 million jackpot

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Okanagan Rail Trail closure expand near Vernon

10 kilometres of pathway will have full daytime closures in effect to complete erosion mitigation

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Most Read