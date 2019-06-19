Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

It’s not the way Jaki Beck wants to get woken up mid-week.

The Southward Medical Supplies employee got a call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 from the store’s alarm company, saying police were on-site investigating a break-in.

“Someone smashed the front window with a rock,” said Beck. “I thought maybe they had been trying to get money but then I realized they had grabbed an electric bike from inside the front door. It’s gone.”

The bike, electric green in colour with black racks on both the front and back of the bike, is a Surface 604 Boar brand.

Beck said two days ago the staff had been leary of a man in the store asking questions about the bike and who was looking through the store window at closing time.

It’s believed the theft occurred around 5:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Vernon board company victim of smash-and-grab

A company van window was smashed while parked in the surrounding lot and a tool box was stolen.

“I don’t think we’re being targeted, it’s a general sense of what’s happening around town,” said Beck. “A number of my friends have had their mountain bikes stolen lately.”

Police do have a file on Wednesday’s theft. Anybody with any information can call the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment at 250-545-7171, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog
Next story
Town hall meeting calls West Kelowna residents

Just Posted

Two West Kelowna residents in police custody for drug trafficking

The arrest comes after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home

Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

Kelowna man faces numerous charges following standoff, car chase with RCMP

Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

Nolan Foote is one of 43 players invited to the pre-World Juniors camp

No Magic! show for Kelowna

Waterfront Park will not be closed Friday, Magic! concert cancelled ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

It’s that time again! Property tax deadlines are nearing

Kelowna homeowners need to have their payments in by July 2.

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read