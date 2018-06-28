Blaine Smith said this is the first time he’s ever seen a storm like this hit the beach. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Lawrence Lane in the North Westside on Sunday when a severe storm ripped through the area, he would have been killed by the massive tree that crushed the roof.

Several cars, boats, houses and property were damaged by a storm that pounded the area.

Trees were uprooted and launched into several beach properties. Cars, boats and patios were destroyed by the fallen trees. Six houses were also damaged.

Luckily, no one was reported injured.

Smith is the owner of the cabin most severely damaged. He said that had he been at the cabin during the storm, as he had initially planned, he likely would have been killed. A large tree fell onto his property, crushing the roof of the cabin and landed where his bedroom once was. The floor collapsed on impact.

He said he’s just happy he’s alive — the storm took place in the middle of the night when he would have been sleeping. He would have been crushed by the weight of the tree trunk.

“The floor collapsed from the impact and that would have been catastrophic,” he said. “There’s no way I would have survived.”

Despite the damage to his property, Smith maintains a great attitude about the incident. “Now, I just have open air,” he joked while looking around what’s left of his cabin, which no longer had a roof.

Smith, who had been going to his family’s summer home on Lawrence Lane since he was two years old, said this is the first time a storm like this has hit the beach.

“I’ve been coming up here my whole life and this is a first,” he said. “This tree [that fell onto his property] is probably 80 or 90 years old so it definitely wasn’t supposed to come down.”

His father, who was staying in a trailer on the other side of the property that night, phoned Smith with the news on Monday morning.

Smith then made his way to Lawrence Lane to join the community to clean up the aftermath. Crews and owners have spent the last few days cleaning up the area. There is still a lot of work to be done.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

>

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Large trees were uprooted, destroying many houses, cars and boats. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Blaine Smith’s cabin was the most severely affected due to the storm when a tree fell through the roof of his property on Sunday night. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Previous story
Two cars totalled in t-bone crash on Highway 97
Next story
Social media post sparks charge of uttering threats

Just Posted

Two cars totalled in t-bone crash on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Harvey and Gordon Dr. Thursday

Kelowna Visitor Centre is open in time for Canada Day

The visitor centre will be open daily along the waterfront

UBCO fires basketball coaches

UBCO saying little about Heat coaching changes

Kelowna RCMP ask witnesses to come forward

RCMP are looking for the driver from a hit and run in Rutland

Vernon murder suspect appearance adjourned, awaiting bail decision

Paramjit Singh Bogarh appeared briefly in Vernon Law Courts June 28 to consult counsel, adjourned

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

Penticton pro takes triathlon

Kal RATS sprint attracts field of 163

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

Kelowna Rockets draft Finnish blueliner

Playing for Finland’s U18 team last spring, Kelowna Rockets draft pick defenceman Lassie Thomson (right) tries to impede progress of Sweden player. Photo: Contributed

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Search for missing women to continue

Group that used drones to search for clues in the fall to resume efforts in July

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation golf tournament filling up

Ninth annual fundraiser set for Aug. 26 at Predator Ridge Resort

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Most Read