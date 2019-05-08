Dodgeball fans are invited to the 3rd Annual District Dodgeball Tournament May 9. Photo: Contributed

Okanagan students organize dodgeball game for a cause

The 3rd Annual District Dodgeball Tournament returns May 9

Dodge, dip, duck, dive and donate.

Students and communities are invited to join the District Student Council’s third Annual District Dodgeball Tournament, that will pit students against each other to raise funds for the Central Okanagan Family Hub.

The tournament welcomes students from each of the secondary schools in the district for positive competition that will help support the Family Hub, a one-stop shop for family supports and services that needs to raise $100,000 by June to continue to provide help to the greatest needs in the community.

The tournament kicks off Thursday, May 9 at 4 p.m. at Kelowna Secondary School.

Dodgeball fans are encouraged to bring a minimum $2 donation for the Family Hub.

