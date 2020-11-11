Kidston Elementary School students have created a video, thanks to the help of teacher Melissa Jacobs, singing the Bill Withers classic song Lean On Me as a salute to veterans for Remembrance Day and to a retired kindergarten teacher from the school. (Inspire Kindness Productions photo)

Kidston Elementary School students have created a video, thanks to the help of teacher Melissa Jacobs, singing the Bill Withers classic song Lean On Me as a salute to veterans for Remembrance Day and to a retired kindergarten teacher from the school. (Inspire Kindness Productions photo)

Okanagan students pay tribute to veterans, retired teacher in video

Lean On Me honours sacrifices of Canadian soldiers and the work at the school of Margot MacDougall

The subjects were around back then, but none of the singers, of course, were remotely close to being born in 1972 when Bill Withers penned and sang the classic tune Lean On Me.

Students from Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary sung the song to honour veterans on Remembrance Day 2020, and dedicated the song and accompanying music video to beloved kindergarten teacher Margot MacDougall, who retired earlier in 2020.

“I’ve been working on this since September,” said Kidston kindergarten to Grade 7 music, drama and dance teacher Melissa Jacobs, who is also owner/operator of Inspire Kindness Productions, a company that specializes in events and produces films that inspire kindness in the community.

Jacobs recorded the students’ voices separate from the video images.

It took her all of September to teach the students the song and film them, and Jacobs used all of October to edit the video down to four minutes and 16 seconds.

The video made its debut at a nine-minute virtual school assembly Tuesday, Nov. 10.

For the assembly, Jacobs shot video of school principal Debbie Cullum giving her annual Remembrance Day speech, followed by the singing of O Canada and playing of the Lament, Roust and Last Post, then the Lean On Me video.

The production starts with a salute to, and video cameo by, MacDougall, and ends with a thank you to veterans, with the line “they gave their tomorrow so we could have a today.”

The video has been posted to Inspire Kindness Productions’ YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Vernon teacher inspires kindness through film


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MusicRemembrance Dayvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School
Next story
Kelowna brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Additional COVID-19 case confirmed at Dr. Knox Middle School

Interior Health and the Central Okanagan School District have said the individual is now isolating

Kelowna Community Theatre has been empty since mid-March when the province first initiated economy closure measures in response to COVID-19. The theatre is likely to remain closed well into next year. (File photo)
Live music set to return to Kelowna

A local production company is producing the performances

“Hotel Brothers” follows Kelowna brothers Lucas and Travis Boychuk as they build a surf resort in Central America. (Lucas Boychuk)
Kelowna brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Lucas and Travis Boychuk’s film follows their journey building their dream resort

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

The school has seven cases

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna city hall was hit with graffiti for the second time

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

One of two hands that stand outside the Krazy Emporium, the other having been stolen on Nov. 11. (Submitted)
Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)
Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

Detail from World Wars Mural by Michelle Loughery located at 3202 32nd St. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Virtual Okanagan exhibit remembers

Museum provides online place to honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada

Kidston Elementary School students have created a video, thanks to the help of teacher Melissa Jacobs, singing the Bill Withers classic song Lean On Me as a salute to veterans for Remembrance Day and to a retired kindergarten teacher from the school. (Inspire Kindness Productions photo)
Okanagan students pay tribute to veterans, retired teacher in video

Lean On Me honours sacrifices of Canadian soldiers and the work at the school of Margot MacDougall

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)
The show will go on at Okanagan’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Salmon Arm’s Shirley Pilcher, a resident at Mount Ida Mews, poses in this image for her poem, Escape. (Contributed)
Confined by COVID-19: Shuswap senior reflects on loneliness in lockdown

Shirley Pilcher’s latest poetry books inspired by caring staff and challenges of pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)
Salmon Arm photographer offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner John Berger turns his landscapes into colourful puzzles

Most Read