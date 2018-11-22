Okanagan suspect caught after bait car stolen

A Vernon offender took the ‘bait’ and attempted to steal a bait car Sunday.

Just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 18, RCMP were notified of a bait car activation in the west end of Vernon. Officers observed one male using a screwdriver and a rock in an attempt to steal a bait vehicle.

Vernon RCMP General Duty Members attended the area and located the suspect male who fled on foot through a creek, leading officers on a brief foot chase. The suspect was unable to evade police and was taken into custody without incident.

“Be assured that Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Members will go anywhere they are led to apprehend a suspect who is committing a crime in our community,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “This is the second foot chase in a week that Members have been involved in where suspects have attempted to evade police by entering the water.”

Darcy Every, a 37-year-old Vernon male who is a well-known prolific offender and has a lengthy criminal record for vehicle thefts and other property related offences has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break and enter tools and obstruction of police officers.

“In any given community prolific offenders account for 80 per cent of all crime committed. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to continually identifying, locating and arresting these individuals for the crimes they have committed,” said Brett.

“The Bait Car program has been very successful throughout British Columbia,” said Inspector Brian MacDonald the Officer in charge of IMPACT, B.C.’s Auto Crime Police. “We are putting would-be thieves on notice that Bait Cars are everywhere and you will go to jail.”

To learn more about the Bait Car program, go to www.baitcar.com.

