The flag, a pernament addition to the campus was raised by two students, Brianna Wilson, of the Westbank First Nation and Cody Isaac, of the Okanagan Indian Band. Photo:Sydney Morton

Okanagan Sylix Nation Flag now flies above UBC Okanagan Campus

The flag will be a permanent installment at the University

The Sylix Okanagan Nation Alliance flag now flies above the central courtyard at UBC Okanagan.

The flag, a permanent addition to the campus, was raised by students, Brianna Wilson, of the Westbank First Nation and Cody Isaac, of the Okanagan Indian Band, who hope it will set an example for other colleges and universities to do the same.

“It was really powerful to be raising the flag on campus here in front of our peers,” said Wilson.

Raising the flag had Isaac holding back tears.

RELATED: Kelowna drums up attention for missing and murdered Indigenous women

“This is a big part of history, not just within UBC but as part of Indigenous history. I feel so honoured to be part of it,” he said.

The raising of the flag was opened with a prayer, Welcome song and the Okanagan song that needed no microphone as Amber Kruger Càrdenas’ voice carried through the depths of campus and filled the ears of students that gathered for the event.

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna 10th Annual Youth Exhibition Powwow marked with Eagle Staff

“It (raising of the flag) means so many different things, it’s a moment of incredible pride to know that our students will be able to walk proudly with their heads held high, and to genuinely know that they are part of this community. We are all one race and that is the human race, we are in this life together,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

The university is located in the ancestral territory of the Sylix Okanagan Nation.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral race heats up with war of words over water

Challenger Tom Dyas accuses Mayor Colin Basran of using city water issue for ‘personal political gain’

Club Penguin announces closure

After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be “sunsetting.”

Okanagan Sylix Nation Flag now flies above UBC Okanagan Campus

The flag will be a permanent installment at the University

Development approved in Lake Country

A new development will be located on Rogers Road

Developers talk about ‘the Amazon effect’ in the Okanagan

They say Kelowna remains a haven for real estate development and investment

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

‘Every Child Matters’: Orange Shirt Day spreads awareness across B.C.

Fred Jackson’s design, The Bonding, is the image on this year’s T-shirt for Orange Shirt Day

Correction head OK with transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge

Issue was front and centre again on Parliament Hill with Conservative calls to reverse the transfer

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

ICBC looks to sue as 400 vehicles written off from B.C. acid spills

Auto insurer looks to determine who’s at fault after acid was leaked from Teck smelter in Trail

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

Most Read