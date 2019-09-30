Okanagan Sympony Society names executive director

Geraldine Parent starts her new position on Nov. 4.

Geraldine Parent is the new executive director of the Okanagan Symphony Society

The Okanagan Symphony Society officially has an new face on their team.

Geraldine Parent has been named the society’s new director and she will start her new position on Nov. 4.

Parent has 25 years of project management and administration experience in the arts field and returned to the Okanagan in 2017 after time away working in Vancouver.

Parent has also worked for several other organizations including Chamber Music Kelowna as the operations coordinator and as a theatre manager at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Adding to her success, Parent holds a bachelor of arts in visual art and a master of arts in art history.

The Okanagan Symphony is the third largest professional symphony orchestra in British Columbia, which started back in 1960.

