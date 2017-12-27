The Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Home Cooking by local chef Rod Butters was recently named the Canadian winner for Best Local Cookbook by the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Okanagan Table wins major cookbook award

“This has been a 30-plus year dream to write a cookbook…”

The Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Home Cooking by local chef Rod Butters was recently named the Canadian winner for Best Local Cookbook by the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

This year the Gourmand World Cookbook awards had 10,000 submissions from over 209 countries competing for the various awards. As the national winner, “The Okanagan Table” will represent Canada in the elite Best of the World in spring 2018.

“I am thrilled” said Butters, in a press release. “This has been a 30-plus year dream to write a cookbook and to see our creative team of Figure 1 publishing, the work of photographer David McIlvride, Kerry Gold’s writing and my recipes bring it all to life was an achievement and for it now to be recognized with this award is truly rewarding.”

Multi-award winning and BC Restaurant Hall of Fame member, Chef Butters released his long awaited first cookbook The Okanagan Table in late summer. Designed for the home cook, this cookbook boasts over 270 pages with over 80 recipes including favourites from Butters including Oat Crusted Arctic Char, a classic on the menu at his highly acclaimed restaurant RauDZ Regional Table, the ever popular Bacon Wrapped Plums and even how to shake up a cocktail made popular by the RauDZ Liquid Chefs.

Departing from traditional cookbooks, The Okanagan Table is structured by time of day: Sunrise, Midday, Sunset and Twilight with Twilight featuring some of the farm to glass cocktails that are favourites of Butters’ restaurant guests.

The Gourmand World Cookbook and Wine Book Awards, often noted as the “Oscars” of the food and wine world, were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau, of the liqueur and cognacs family, and takes place in prominent cities each year. Celebrating global cookbook and wine book publishing, the awards feature many world-renowned chefs, photographers, wine writers and food writers each year.

