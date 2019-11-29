Okanagan teams in the hunt at B.C. volleyball provincials

Boys and girls high school teams from across the Okanagan continue the trek to the championships

The conquest to volleyball stardom is still ongoing for Okanagan volleyball crews heading into the weekend.

At the 2019 B.C. Volleyball Championships, boys and girls teams from Okanagan high schools are heading into the final days of the provincial tournament.

In the girls AAA bracket, the Okanagan Mission Huskies advanced through their pool and will continue the trek to the podium Friday with a match against Crofton House School from Vancouver.

The Huskies went undefeated in the pool stage, beating Prince George in straight sets then powering through Salish Secondary School in a 2-1 win.

OKM will look to advance to the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The Kelowna Owls and Mt. Boucherie Bears girls’ teams advanced at the AAAA division.

While the Owls went undefeated 3-0 during the round robin, the Bears will need to bounce back after dropping their first three games.

Mt. Boucherie takes on Burnaby Central at 9 a.m. Friday, a win will put the Bears back on the path to the championships round while a loss will push them into the back-end of the tournament placings.

Kelowna will play either Terry Fox Secondary or Vancouver Tech at 1 p.m. At the tournaments top seed now, the Owls may have an easier path to a podium finish.

In the boys’ championships, day 3 of the AA division starts Friday morning with the George Elliot Secondary Coyotes remaining in the hunt for a top four finish.

The Coyotes won silver in 2018 and return to this year’s championships sniffing for the gold medal.

George Elliot are 4-1 in the tournament and advanced to Friday’s semi-finals after a 3-1 win over College Heights. The Coyotes will next face Langley Christian at 3 p.m. A win will send the Lake Country squad to the finals on Saturday night.

In AAA boys action, the Kelowna Owls and Okanagan Mission Huskies were able to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals while the Mt. Boucherie Bears and Penticton Lakers were bounced out of the podium race with losses.

The Owls defeated their Okanagan rivals Lakers in straight sets on Thursday. Kelowna will take on Eric Hamber Secondary at 11 a.m.

OKM entered the tournament as the 7th seed and will battle the 4th seed Oak Bay Barbers at 9 a.m. as the Huskies hope to get the upset to advance to the semi-finals.

The Bears and Lakers will continue the fight for final tournament placings at 11 a.m.

For more information on the tournament, visit bcssvolleyballchampionships.ca.

