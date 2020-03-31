Okanagan Telus customers’ service interrupted

Equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada Tuesday

Telus customers in the Okanagan may have noticed some interruptions in service March 31.

Telus couldn’t confirm how many customers were affected but said equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada.

The Telus team immediately identified the outage and restored services within an hour.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, especially during this public health crisis and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” a company spokesperson said.

More information to come.

READ MORE: LUCK involved in new Vernon online campaign

READ MORE: Don’t take hair into your own hands, urge Okanagan stylists

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19
Next story
10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Accent Inns and United Way team up to cover hotel costs for essential service workers

Hotels for Frontline Workers Fund gives front line workers a place to sleep away from their families

‘Dramatic change’: YLW traffic drops to less than 1,000 passengers a day

The airport’s director said 6,000 passengers went through before pandemic

Kelowna mayor outlines city’s economic, public health response amid COVID-19

The city announced a hold on hiring; 90 positions remain vacant and 64 have been laid off

New Kelowna business committed to growing B.C. beverage industry

Liquid Kudos connects BC beverage producers with new markets

Vernon, Kelowna denturists hit hard amid COVID-19

Okanagan denture clinics wonders if they’ll ever be able sustain the sting of pandemic

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Okanagan Telus customers’ service interrupted

Equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada Tuesday

10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19

Municipality must examine effect of pandemic on budget items

Neighbours surprise Shuswap health-care worker with show of appreciation

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read