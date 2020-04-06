Okanagan temperatures to be in the double digits all week

While the province of British Columbia has essentially shut down, apart from essential services in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many can feel deflated, bored or even depressed.

Fortunately, there is some good news to smile about.

The Okanagan is heating up and there is no better excuse than to get outside and get some fresh air, while of course practicing social distancing.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna is expected to hit highs of 17 degrees throughout the week and 15 degrees by the weekend.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

