Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Try not to get bowled over by a heat wave.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning that spans the Okanagan valley for the next three days.

The meteorological agency says that daytime temperatures will reach or exceed 35 C Tuesday, and the air will get even hotter through mid-week and maximum temperatures will peak close to 40 C on Thursday.

Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C for the next several nights.

Cooling will occur on Friday.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” reads the Environment Canada missive.

READ MORE: KEEP BABIES OUT OF THE SUN

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Environment Canada recommends checking on older family, friends and neighbours —make sure they are cool and drinking water

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

