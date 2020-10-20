Okanagan tour company seeks new parking spaces for vehicles after run-in with vandalism

Cheers! Okanagan Tours Ltd. vehicles. (Contributed)

Cheers! Okanagan Tours Ltd. is looking for a secure place to park its fleet of vehicles after several of them were vandalized in recent weeks.

According to the tour company, four of its coaches had their catalytic converters stolen as well as their driving lights, for safety at night, stolen off their front bumpers.

To make matters worse, this comes after one of two new vehicles they ordered this spring to become part of their expanding winter fleet to meet new contracts was not ordered by the dealer. Now they have to search nationally on short notice to find a replacement.

“We are hoping to find a place or two where there’s no vandalism,” said Allen Burke, co-owner, Cheers! Okanagan Tours Ltd.

“Cheers! has many commitments over the winter to non-profits that we support including Mamas for Mamas, Dreams Take Flight, Freedoms Door, and others, along with holiday party, airport, and ski shuttle bookings for those living in and visiting the region. It’s important that our vehicles are available and not in the shop being repaired. We want to ensure that our vehicles remain safe and in working order for our guests and the charities we serve.”

As businesses move into the winter season and some see less traffic coming to their location, Cheers! is hoping that someone may have some extra space, even if it’s only for the winter months.

“This has already been a hard year for all of us, especially those of us who operate our businesses in the tourism and transportation sectors,” said Burke.

“Despite this, our team remains positive and our sales team continues to speak to individuals and companies as we work on reaching our goals set in our economic recovery plan.”

If you have space, please contact the Cheers! Okanagan Tours Ltd. office at (250)-717-8452.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

