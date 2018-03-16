Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

Screening of A River Film documentary one of local Canada Water Week events

It’s a free screening of a documentary about the Okanagan watershed complete with free snacks and engaging conversation about water issues.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board and its Okanagan WaterWise program will host a free movie night Wednesday, March 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., in Kelowna, as part of local Canada Water Week and United Nations World Water Day celebrations.

Called “Shared Waters, Shared conversations…Keeping the Okanagan River flowing,” the event will feature a special welcome and opening with the Syilx (Okanagan) Nation’s Krystal Lezard, and a presentation of the documentary A River Film followed by a question-and-answer session with local people interviewed in the film.

“We really look forward to this event each year, allowing us to meet and visit with anyone and everyone with an interest in water, but in a relaxed and fun setting,” explained OBWB communications director Corinne Jackson, who also manages the OkWaterWise program.

“Basically, we bring the film, engaging guests for a Q&A, the snacks, and more. You bring yourself, maybe a friend, and your interest in water issues. We’ve held very successful movie nights and separate panel discussions in the past. This year we’re presenting a hybrid, one-night-only event.”

A River Film profiles the Okanagan rivershed, a transboundary waterway that straddles the Canada-U.S. border and is regulated by the International Joint Commission (IJC), a bi-national organization established to protect the interests of all.

Breathtaking footage provides a spectacular look at the river and the lake, and explores the complex relationships between people, fish, upland species, and the wider Columbia Basin.

Those participating in the Q&A session will include: Anna Warwick Sears, OBWB’s executive director and a member of the IJC’s International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control; Dawn Machin, Okanagan Nation Alliance Fisheries Biologist; Shaun Reimer, B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s section head of public safety & protection (in charge of Okanagan Lake dam operations); and John Wagner, UBC Okanagan associate professor of anthropology (with expertise on agriculture and food security and the Columbia River Treaty).

Following the Q&A, attendees are invited to visit with local organizations that will have displays, showcasing the work they are doing to protect the waters of the Okanagan. Plus, collect some great giveaways to help you do your part.

Light refreshments will also be served.

Due to limited seating, people interested in attending are asked to register in advance online at https://okwaterwise-cww2018.eventbrite.ca/.

For a full listing of other WaterWise events planned next week, visit the website www.OkWaterWise.ca/events.

