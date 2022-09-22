Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is based in Summerland. (Photo/IWRS)

Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is based in Summerland. (Photo/IWRS)

Okanagan wildlife facility puts $15,000 grant to good use

Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society will use the funds to build a heated wildlife nursery

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS) has received a $15,000 gift from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The Summerland-based wildlife care facility will use the funds to build a heated wildlife nursery. A 20-foot shipping container will be modified into a heated and insulated unit with the help of professional volunteers.

The IWRS has completed its first season under its permits to rehabilitate and release native wildlife in the Okanagan. The care facility is funded privately.

“To provide a service that is not financially supported by the government, but expected by the public, can be a challenging task to undertake,” said Eva Hartman, co-founder, and president.

“But we’re taking it on because there’s no other option.”

The wildlife society’s work is carried out by volunteers, from veterinary assessment and animal care to building the facilities’ indoor and outdoor structures, as well as educating the public on how to coexist with wildlife.

More information about the IWRS can be found on their website.

READ MORE: Experience beauty of the Okanagan like never before with new colouring book

READ MORE: 11th season of Highway Thru Hell once again features Coquihalla Highway by Hope

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Animal Sheltersanimal welfareAnimalsOkanaganWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

Just Posted

(Barry Gerding)
Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is based in Summerland. (Photo/IWRS)
Okanagan wildlife facility puts $15,000 grant to good use

(Submitted)
Remembering the past: Okanagan College leads up to Orange Shirt Day

Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault believes punching during arrest was necessary