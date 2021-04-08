Okanagan winery owner dies

The owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars died on April 2 at the age of 58

A well-known Okanagan winemaker has died.

Chris Jentsch, owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars in Oliver died suddenly at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 58.

According to his obituary from Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service, Jentsch died on April 2.

He will be remembered by his family including wife Betty Jentsch; daughters Megan, Danielle (Ricky) and Emily Jentsch, grandchildren as well as many extended family and friends.

Chris and Betty Jentsch were instrumental in raising $20,000 for local charity Highway to Healing Support Society that helps with children who have medical issues that can’t be addressed locally.

In July 2020, they set aside 100 cases of their double gold Voignier, selling at $200 a case with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Highway to Healing.

B.C. wine guru and author John Schreiner said in his book ‘Okanagan Wine Tour Guide’ that Jentsch was a third-generation fruit grower who started with apples, moved to cherries and eventually grapes.

C.C. Jentsch wines have won many awards over recent years. Their winery can be found along Highway 97 between Oliver and Osoyoos.

2021 has been a difficult year for winemakers.

George Hanson, owner of Seven Stones Winery in Cawston, passed away suddenly Feb. 7.

Hanson was a huge advocate of Okanagan and Similkameen wineries.

Hanson served as Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Electoral Area “B” director from 2002 to 2011. He served as Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen vice-chair from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2007 to 2009. He also served as chair of the Sustainable Similkameen Strategic Planning Steering Committee and Advisory Group.

