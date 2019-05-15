Okanagan woman urges public not to fear bees

Bees are here to help us, so we should be there to help them, according to bee keeper Dawn Tucker.
Tucker encourages people not to touch or harm a bee swarm if you see one.
“If you see a swarm of bees in your yard message me on Facebook or call me,” said Tucker in a social media post. “I’ll happily come and collect them.”
Tucker said that without pollination, we could lose one-third of our food.
“We need our pollinators,” said Tucker. “Providing a place where they can thrive is important.”
According to Tucker, bees are a hot commodity for beekeepers, so chances are a beekeeper would be more than happy to pick up a swarm if you find one.
“The biggest thing people need to know is bees are not to be afraid of,” said Tucker. “Bees are there to do a job.”
To have a swarm collected, call Tucker at 250-549-9615.
