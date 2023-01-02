Okanagan women care about adaptive snow sports

Vernon’s 100+ Women Who Care group recently donated more than $7,700 to the Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports organization. (Facebook photo)

Fresh powder at the resort, fresh money in the coffers.

It was a great ending to 2022 for Vernon’s Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports.

The organization was selected by the Vernon group 100+ Women Who Care to receive a donation of $7,740.

“We are so grateful to our members and to all the charities that we heard speak this year, serving our community and helping to make a difference in so many lives,” said Judy Rose of 100+ Women Who Care.

The group met in November and listened to three presentations by local organizations seeking funds. Laurie Spearn’s heartfelt presentation on how Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports helps so many physically and mentally challenged skiers enjoy the slopes won the hearts of the Women Who Care.

The 100+ Women Who Care group is made up of women of all backgrounds from the North Okanagan who gather because they care about their communities, their charities and the quality of life the region has to offer.

They meet via Zoom four times a year. At the meetings, they hear from three charities who speak for five minutes and then vote.

“The charity that has the most votes is who we donate our funds to,” said Rose. A minimum $50 goes directly to the charity, resulting, on average, in more than $7,500 being raised in under one hour.

The organization raised $28,275 in 2022, and $33,510 in 2021 for a total of more than $247,055 since 2016, an avg of $35,000 a year for seven years.

“Wild,” said Rose. “e are going into our eighth year and are so very proud.”

You can learn more about 100+ Women Who Care at https://100womenvernon.wixsite.com/100wwc.

This story was update with financial totals Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:37 a.m.

