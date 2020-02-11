Okanagan Youth Recovery House gets unanimous approval from West Kelowna council

A first step has been taken to bring a new youth recovery house to the Okanagan.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, The Bridge Youth and Family Services gained support from West Kelowna councillors on a proposed Okanagan Youth Recovery House which aims to be the first publicly funded treatment facility for children in the Okanagan.

“The Youth Recovery House is a holistic, voluntary, licensed and accredited program that provides a safe, stable home-like environment and therapeutic community for individuals under the age of 19,” reads the service program’s synopsis.

With council’s support, Bridge Youth and Family Services director of fund development Kelly Paley will now prepare to lobby the provincial government for funding on the proposed six-bed facility and treatment centre for youth suffering from substance and alcohol use disorders.

West Kelowna city council unanimously voted in approval of the Bridge’s plan and expressed concerns to expedite the next steps.

“I want to make sure our next steps are more than just a simple letter of support from the mayor,” said councillor Rick De Jong. “I want to hear more from (city) staff on how to properly support this.”

Mayor Gord Milsom also gave his backing to Paley and the proposed plans from the Bridge Youth and Family Services.

