Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

Deadpool didn’t evade Vernon RCMP.
A 19-year-old Vernon man is in custody following a gas station robbery earlier this month where the suspect was described as wearing a Deadpool mask and brandishing a weapon.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the late-night Aug. 1 robbery at a gas station in the 2400 block of 34th Street.
“As a result of the initial media release to the public, police received many viable tips and a suspect was identified,” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized items pertaining to the investigation. The teen was arrested by police and remains in custody. The matter is currently before the courts.
