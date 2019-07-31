A packed house at the South Okanagan Events Centre last year for the Sublime with Rome and Offspring concert. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Okanagan’s best contest, Key to the SOEC, returns

A chance to win two tickets to every ticketed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The Okanagan’s best contest is now bigger and better.

The fourth annual Key to the SOEC contest offering those who enter a chance to win two tickets to every ticketed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre for one year (between Aug. 31, 2019 and Aug. 30,2020) has an added extra this time around thanks to the support of local restaurants within Penticton.

READ MORE: 2018 Key to the SOEC winner announced

The winner and their plus one will also be treated to dinner before select events (does not include BCHL hockey games) at supporting sponsor locations throughout the year. Supporting restaurant sponsors include The Vault Bar & Grill, Cannery Brewing, La Casa Ouzeria, Slackwater Brewing, The Station Public House, Barley Mill Brew Pub & Bistro, Match Eatery & Public House and Craft Corner Kitchen.

“The Key to the SOEC is a way to say thank you to our patrons from all over the Okanagan and beyond for their continued support of our building since our start in 2008,” said Dean Clarke, general manager of the SOEC. “Because of their interest and support, we’ve been fortunate enough to bring in world-class acts and this contest is simply a way to show our appreciation for those fans, year-after-year.”

Already the SOEC has a big lineup of events for the coming months with Styx and Loverboy (Sept. 4), Ghost with Nothing More (Sept. 21), Rock the Rink (Oct. 6), Cheech & Chong (Oct. 9), Shinedown with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria (Oct. 15), Dallas Smith and Dean Brody with Chad Brownlee and Mackenzie Porter (Oct. 25), Rascal Flatts with Aaron Goodwin and Steven Lee Olsen (Oct. 30), Boney M. with Liz Mitchell and Morgan James (Dec. 7), We Will Rock You – the Queen inspired rock musical (Jan. 3) and Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure (Jan. 28 and 29).

Kelowna’s Tim Frayne was the winner in 2018. His name was chosen out of a record 7,500-plus entries.

“It’s been amazing. It’s always exciting to see an envelope in the mail with brand new tickets. Some of the things I’ve gone to I never really heard of before, but actually wound up loving the bands,” said Frayne.

His advice for those thinking of entering the contest?

“Everybody should put their name in. iI’s worth the shot.”

To enter visit http://bit.ly/2Yo7Dm6 or watch the Penticton Western News social media channels (@PentictonNews on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for coded links to enter.

There is a limit of one entry per person regardless of the method of entry. There is the opportunity for one bonus entry per share on public social media posts.

The Key to the SOEC contest starts July 31 at 9 a.m. and runs until Aug. 23 and midnight.

