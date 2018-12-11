Okanagan’s largest holiday shopping event’s signs missing

The Craft Culture signs that were in front of Prospera Place were allegedly stolen Saturday

photo: contributed

The Craft Culture Holiday Market at Prospera Place almost went off without a hitch.

The Holiday event line-up wrapped around the front building as shoppers warmed themselves by outdoor heaters to get the top picks from local artisans.

There were 180 booths lined with home-made jams and jellies, alpaca wool scarves, jewelry and food to name a few.

The event that allows locals to find one-of-a-kind gifts for their friends and loved ones returned to the arena on Dec. 8 and 9.

However when packing-up on Saturday a few things went missing. Their signs that pointed pedestrians to the market were allegedly stolen.

“Someone stole our three Craft Culture signs in front of Prospera Place Saturday in broad daylight,” reads a social media post. “We really liked our signs. They helped promote our small business, as well as the 500+ artists/entrepreneurs we represent annually. And they are not cheap to replace.”

The annual event organizers are asking that if anyone saw something to contact them immediately.

