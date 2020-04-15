Okanagan’s latest lotto winner looks to travel once COVID allows

Randall McDuff’s wife thought he was having a heart attack after he exited the store and was checking his irregular breathing.
But the Coldstream man reassured his wife that it was a positive reaction – excitement from learning he had won $1 million from the March 28 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“When I told her that I had won, at first she didn’t believe me and I had to tell her a few times… She was very excited for me.”
McDuff is still pinching himself as he lets the feeling sink in after checking his numbers at the 7-Eleven in Vernon from where he purchased the winning ticket.
He has been playing Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max for more than 20 years and has never traveled outside of Canada. So the win is going to be a life-changer for him.
Once COVID-19 allows him to resume normal activities, he may take a trip to Australia. More fishing and golfing are also in the plans.
“Winning doesn’t seem real, and I have to remind myself that I have won $1 million,” said McDuff, who claimed the life-changing prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process,.
Once the life-changing realization has really settled in, McDuff says his first priority is to visit family in Manitoba after several years of not being able to.
“My family is older and I would like the opportunity to see them again once I am able to.”
McDuff is the second $1 million winner from the area in a month.
