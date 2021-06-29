Okanagan casinos ring back into action, with masks

Hundreds of employees brought back after 15 months off the job

After more than a year off the job, casino workers are getting back in action.

B.C.’s Restart Plan allows for casinos to re-open July 1, meaning hundreds of Gateway Casinos employees are expected to return to work.

But players and staff will have to keep their masks on.

“As restrictions are lifted more staff will be returned to active work,” Gateway Casinos public relations director Tanya Gabara said. “We are pleased to see that many of our team members have hung in there with us and are eager to get back to work.”

All casinos were mandated to close on March 16, 2020. But come Thursday, July 1, 2021, Gateway’s locations in Penticon (Cascades), Kelowna (Playtime) and Vernon (Lake City) will open their doors at 10 a.m.

The buffets will not re-open under current restrictions, but Match Eatery locations since reopened March 18, 2021.

Casino floor food and beverage staff will resume with revised operating plans and casino capacity limits will be in effect.

