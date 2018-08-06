Okangan Mountain Park wildfire under control

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the 1,370 hectare wildfire

Update Aug. 6 11:13 a.m.

Ten firefighters are on site today working to extinguish the Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire at Goode’s Creek.

BC Wildfire Service is still considered under control at an estimated 1,370 hectares.

Original Aug. 5 11:20 a.m.

The wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park remains under control and is not considered a threat any public or private dwellingsin the area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Goode’s Creek fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no furtherspread of the fire.

Smoke will continue to be visible on this fire in the vicinity of Rattlesnake Island. The areas emitting smoke are located withinthe fire boundary.

A ten-firefighter ground crew will continue to patrol today and extinguish hot spots, with extra effort on the smokes visiblefrom Highway 97.

Gear continues to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer required. Today crews will focus on hotspots identified fromlast night’s scan result.

