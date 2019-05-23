Okangan MP welcomes plan to fight human trafficking

Mel Arnold applauds Conservative plan for A Safer Canada

Mel Arnold, Member of Parliament for North Okanagan – Shuswap, is welcoming the next step in the Conservative plan for A Safer Canada announced by Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer yesterday. In his announcement, Scheer committed that a Conservative government will take a stand to protect the vulnerable members of our society and keep human traffickers off our streets.

“From small towns to big cities, we’re seeing a concerning and disturbing rise in human trafficking,” said Arnold. “Of course, many of the victims are children. Preying on society’s most vulnerable is truly despicable and a Conservative government will take action to fight human trafficking.”

See: Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The Toronto Police have referred to human trafficking in Canada as “an epidemic,” with over 1,000 cases in the past five years. Seventy-two per cent of victims are under the age of 25 and a quarter under 18. Indigenous Canadians are also disproportionately victimized, making up at least half of all human trafficking victims.

“The current Liberal government has failed to combat human trafficking,” Arnold continued. “The government’s inaction over the last three and a half years combined with their cancellation of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking has sent a message to human traffickers that fighting their heinous crimes isn’t a priority.”

The Conservative plan announced on May 22 to combat human trafficking includes:

• renewing the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

• updating the Criminal Code to reflect the international definition of human trafficking in the Palermo Protocol and help our justice system secure convictions

• ensuring that human traffickers receive consecutive sentences for their crimes

• ending automatic bail for those charged with human trafficking offences

“Conservatives have a strong plan to put survivors first and keep traffickers off our streets,” said Arnold. “It’s time to take swift action to end human trafficking in Canada and support organizations with the resources they need to rescue and protect survivors.”

See: Ontario police say they ‘rescued’ multiple victims of alleged human trafficking

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Just Posted

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

UPDATE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

BrainTrust launches annual helmet program in Kelowna

Three students received free helmets at the May 22 launch at Belgo Elementary School

Central Okanagan plants a tree in celebration!

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC

Okanagan Sun name 1st class of Hall of Fame

The inaugural class will induct players, builders and volunteers

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Kingfisher is hosting a series of field trips to release the school-raised salmon

Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Most Read